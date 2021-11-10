Brahman breeders advocate quality over quantity

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu , Chronicle Reporter

IN 2014, Mr Mncedisi Ndlovu of Kamen Brahmans sold his 260 cattle that he was rearing for commercial purposes and used part of the money to buy 15 brahmans, a development which marked the beginning of his journey as a stud breeder.

This bold move left many thinking he had lost his mind.

Today, Mr Ndlovu has 120 brahmans at his plot in Esigodini District, Matabeleland South Province.

Likewise, Mr Mthandazo Nkolomi (44), who operates Sifela Brahmans, ventured into stud breeding in 2019.

He manages 90 red brahmans at his plot in Gwanda.

With focus now shifting from livestock rearing for personal consumption to cattle production that contributes to the country’s economic growth in line with Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the two farmers are committed to improving the genetics and quality of animals in Matabeleland Region.

A Chronicle news crew caught up with the two stud breweders.

They recently exhibited their breeds at the Matabeleland South Agricultural Show.

“I ventured into stud breeding in 2014 with 15 animals. I sold my entire commercial herd of 260 cattle and bought pedigrees. What inspired me is that when I went to attend a show in Bulawayo sometime back, I had 15 cattle and another stud breeder had just five animals. He got more than I did after selling his animals yet they were a third of mine,” Mr Ndlovu said.

“I then realised that I was using a lot of money buying medicines for my large herd and paying a labour force yet I could have a smaller herd that requires lesser resources and yet get higher returns. I then decided to focus on quality and not quantity.

I sold all of my cattle and bought my 15 pedigrees using part of the money I realised after selling. I bought my 15 brahmans in Harare.”

He said when he sold his entire commercial herd, his friends and family thought he had gone crazy. Mr Ndlovu said those people now realise the wisdom behind the bold move he took as he has realised a lot of income from stud breeding.

Mr Ndlovu said he sells a bull for about US$4 000 with the lowest going for US$3 000, compared to the US$400 he used to get for a bull before.

He said stud breeding requires a lot of commitment and patience.

“Stud breeding is very important as it helps provide the seed for the national herd. We provide the seed through providing bulls. In order for our national herd to improve there is need for more stud breeders who can provide a variety of breeds,” Mr Ndlovu said.

He said he buys most of his bulls in South Africa in a bid to bring different genes into the country.

Mr Ndlovu said in his line of work, he encounters various challenges such as the high cost of stockfeed, especially during drought periods.

He said there was need for Government to intervene through irrigated fodder crops, development of pastures and review of the land reform programme.

Mr Ndlovu said some farmers were allocated large tracts of land but were not being productive.

“Government should review the land reform programme and identify productive farmers and allocate them more space. In order for me to record this success, it is because of the commitment towards my work. I work at my plot daily. For me, breeding isn’t something I do during my spare time but a fulltime job. I realise the importance of the piece of land I was given and the need for me to be productive on this land,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said they also had a challenge of illegal miners that were encroaching onto their farming land.

Mr Nkolomi has one of the biggest bulls in the country weighing 900kg.

Although Mr Nkolomi only ventured into pure genetics breeding in 2019, he developed an interest in farming at a tender age as his parents are farmers.

“My aim as a stud breeder is to bring top genetics to Matabeleland South Province. Our future in farming lies in pure genetics as they improve the quality of our herd in terms of size, frame and it also fetches more money,” he said.

Mr Nkolomi said having limited breeding space has not deterred him from bringing top genetics. He said if he could be allocated more land, he could expand his operations.

Mr Nkolomi said some farmers, especially the youth, were not aware of stud breeding and its benefits. He said there was need for an awareness programme targeting farmers in the province.

“The main reason why we keep these breeds is so that we can sell to other farmers so they can improve their herds. I would like to urge farmers to be forthcoming and incorporate these breeds into their herds. Since I ventured into stud breeding two years back, I have been growing and nurturing my herd and then I will start selling next year. As farmers, we should all focus on improving the genetics and quality of animals in our region,” he said.

Last year, President Mnangagwa launched the Livestock Growth Plan, which is part of the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy that is expected to turn agriculture into an US$8,2 billion industry by 2025 and contribute towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

According to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, livestock is an important source of income for two thirds of rural households and contributes significantly to inclusive growth of the agriculture sector and the economy as well as food and nutrition security.

Plans are underway to earn significant foreign currency for the country through livestock.

According to the plan, beef production is expected to grow from 50 000 tonnes to 90 000 tonnes per year. The transformation of the livestock sector through the Livestock Growth Plan is premised on improved animal nutrition and development of pastures. — @DubeMatutu