BRAINIAC! Geeky Bindura University student sweeps accolades at graduation

Online Reporter

IT was a memorable day Bindura University of Science and Technology Education Cuthbert Muromba as he scooped five awards during the institution’s 22nd graduation ceremony.

President Mnangagwa, who is the Chancellor of all State Universities capped Muromba who was among 2 349 graduands.

Muromba won the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Cash Prize for obtaining a First-Class Degree and for being the Best Male graduating student, the Vice Chancellor’s Prize for a First-Class Degree and for being the Best graduating student in the programme

-University Book Prize for obtaining a First Class in the final year, the Bindura Nickel Corporation Prize for being the Best graduating student in the Faculty, the ZB Cash Prize and Floating Trophy for being the Overall Best graduating student in the Faculty and the Gowns Prize for obtaining a First-Class Degree.