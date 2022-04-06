Branding expo, Icebo Design on the cards

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

The inaugural Icebo Design Expo which organisers want to make an annual event, will be held on 14 April at the Academy of Music in Bulawayo.

The expo, a brainchild of Innerve Brand Architects and Urban Moon Media, is targeting corporates, branding professionals, creatives, university students and anyone interested in the aesthetic side of art. Entry will be free of charge. The guest speaker will be “enthusiastic and achieved marketer” Stella Nkomo.

The expo being held under the theme “Welcome to the future of branding”, is meant to improve participants’ networking and exhibition skills. Topics to be covered during the session will include brand strategy, creative design, photography/videography, marketing strategy as well as print and digital media.

The expo programme co-ordinator, S’angelo Donga said the expo is meant to improve the branding industry in Bulawayo and will herald a new era in the local design space.

“The expo is a free event that seeks to challenge and improve the level of branding in the country. We have realised that many of our products and services from local businesses are not exportable because their packaging is not up to international standards. Many of the brands we have in the city are either non-existent or stagnant and they do not engage target audiences effectively,” Donga said.

The event is targeting to educate and build capacity among marketing executives and entrepreneurs who will be tasked to create marketing and advertising collateral for their brands. The expo will also be a chance for local designers, photographers and videographers to exhibit their work and showcase their skills.

“The expo is set to be a launching pad for The Zimbabwe Branding Association which is still in its planning phases”, said Donga

He urged Bulawayo creatives and corporates to take advantage of the expo to improve themselves.

“I want to urge creatives and entrepreneurs to come and learn how to turn their business into a thriving and engaging brand.

They will learn how to create brand strategy, what to consider when engaging a designer, the importance of investing in photography, marketing and basics about printing and how to prepare your products and services for export,” said Donga.

Visually-compelling designs play an integral part in the arts industry since it sells the product and helps consumers of content make a decision.