Bravie dazzles in Slovakia

Fungai Muderere , Sports Writer

FORMER Chicken Inn fringe player Bravie Ayanda Sibanda who now plies his trade in Slovakia’s third league side for OFK Baník Lehota pod Vtacnikom has so far scored 15 goals in as many games.

The Slovakian third league recently reached its halfway mark and it’s at the moment in a three months winter break.

“It has been a fantastic season for me so far. I am happy that I have been regularly scoring for my team.

“We are now halfway into the season and I’m currently the club’s leading top goal scorer. It’s all looking promising for me and I’m looking forward to continue shining. I wish to score more than 20 goals,” said the soft-spoken Bulawayo raised player.

“We are in a three months league’s winter break but we are already training as a team. My target is to continue scoring and adding value to the team,” said Sibanda who joined the Slovakian side last year from Swaziland’s Premiership side Tambankulu Callies on a one-year contract with an option to renew.

Sibanda underscored that besides a language barrier, he was feeling at home after he got what he described as a lucrative deal.

“Playing in Europe is obviously better than playing in Africa. I’m happy here. Yes, I don’t speak Slovak which has been a challenge for me.

“However, football language is always the same. I have adapted well,” said the player who previously did duty for Swaziland’s Manzi Wanderers.

During his days at Chicken Inn, Sibanda (27) struggled to command a starting place together with then combative trio of Ben Nyahunzvi, Phakamani Dube and Joe Nyabinde.

As a result Nyahunzvi had to move to Bulawayo Chiefs with Dube going to ZPC Kariba and Nyabinde joining Black Rhinos before he later moved to Triangle United.

Dube has reportedly come out of retirement to join his former club Hwange together with other veterans that include Winston Mhango and Xolisani “Scara” Moyo.

Hwange experienced a massive player exodus owing to financial challenges that dogged the club last season.

Their players had to engage in strikes all in a bid to force the management to meet the other end of the bargain.