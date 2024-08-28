Breaking barriers: Shyleen Ncube empowering the next generation in beauty

Sipepisiwe Moyo – [email protected]

Bulawayo-based Shyleen Ncube, who specialises in wig making, installation, makeup, and nail services, is making waves in the beauty industry with her expertise.

However, what truly sets her apart is her dedication to empowering young girls by sharing her skills and knowledge through Outer Look brand.

Raised in Gwanda, Ncube’s journey into the beauty world was inspired by her early experiences as a fashion model. Noticing a gap in the market for wig services in her region, she turned her passion into a business.

Today, she has trained and mentored nearly 20 girls, offering them the opportunity to gain practical experience in the beauty industry.

“I started my business from home, and it’s been growing steadily,” Ncube said.

“My goal is to empower young girls by giving them hands-on experience as attachés and assistants. This helps them develop the skills to succeed independently in the beauty industry.

“So far, we’ve worked with almost 20 girls; some have even launched their own projects.”

Despite her success, Ncube faces significant challenges, particularly financial ones.

“We’re eager to expand, but financial constraints are holding us back. We also face stiff competition from established businesses and fly-by-night wig installers. However, we’re committed to overcoming these challenges and growing our brand,” she explained.

Looking to the future, Shyleen plans to expand her business nationwide and beyond. She is also preparing to open a new branch in Gwanda, with renovations already in progress.