Breaking barriers. . . Women engineers making their mark in Zimbabwe

Canditar Chapanduka, Chronicle Reporter

Engineering is a male-dominated profession, with women making up only about 10-20 percent of the industry. However, the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers (ZIE) is working to change that by promoting tours to engineering projects, celebrating World Engineering Day, and promoting programmes to encourage women to enter the field.

In an interview with Saturday Chronicle, Cathrine Khetiwe Mkandhla, a chemical engineer who serves as an under-plant manager at Asphalt Products, spoke about her love for pure sciences and how that led her to pursue engineering despite being told it was a profession for men.

“I fell in love with pure sciences when I was still in high school. When I started my Form Three I went for sciences and my favourite subjects were chemistry and biology. During that time, I was inspired into the engineering field during a career tour at National University of Science and Technology (Nust) when I was still in high school.

“I have been in the industry for seven years. When I graduated in 2014 I did a short stint in the education sector teaching and I joined the industry in 2016. I have been operating as an engineer since then and I am enjoying the profession, I am doing so much. I actually don’t see any gender gap because I know that I am equal to men in terms of job serving and I can do it.

Engineering was previously male-dominated, however, we have a number of women entering the field due to various programmes being implemented by policymakers.

“The job is not really about being male or female but processing the requisite skills to execute your duties. It is becoming more and more favourable with each day for example strides have been made to ensure work-life balance and that has made it easier for us women who are mothers to strike a balance between our professional life and our duties at home,” said Eng Mkandhla.

ZIE Ex-Officio Chair Engineer George Tsumbalagwa noted that even in countries where more women are studying science, technology, and innovation, this trend hasn’t translated into more women entering the engineering profession. Despite this, there are a number of women making their mark in the industry, including Eng Mkandhla.

She manages a unit that produces materials used in road construction while complying with safety and quality standards. Eng Mkandhla has a vision to promote the use of efficient production techniques that will translate into affordable tarmacking materials, promoting infrastructure development.

ZIE is promoting the visions and confidence of both women and men in the engineering sector by promoting tours to Government projects such as the Lake Gwayi-Shangani construction, to showcase how important their work is as engineers.

The World Engineering Day celebration at the project was attended by both female and male engineers, with the ZIE Matabeleland Chapter Vice-Chairman Eng Robin Chikowore noting that the project planning and execution had much to teach them, from innovative technologies such as pipes fabrication and concrete mixing technologies to the overall project execution.

“We have women are in various engineering disciplines, participating in such construction projects, starting from the conceptualisation and design all the way to the commissioning of the project,” said Eng Chikowore.

The ZIE’s vision is to enable members to provide innovative and economic engineering solutions to challenges while upholding high standards and ethics. The Lake Gwayi-Shangani is one such project, with BCC Director of Engineering Services Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube noting that its completion will provide 220 megalitres of water for phase one that will be able to supply Bulawayo with water without rationing.

The water problems in Bulawayo will be addressed by both female and male engineers who are putting in the same efforts towards the field, said Eng Tsumbalagwa.

“We are happy about the progress that is happening in the country and we are geared up to bring solutions to the country partnering with the Government of Zimbabwe. I am happy that women are also involved in the construction of the dam under Zinwa.

“We are going forward until we reach the Promised Land. As engineers we are geared up to take the country because the

President said Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo,” said Eng Tsumbalagwa.

Also present at the event was Matabeleland Chapter Chairman Eng Lookout Ndlovu.

“This momentous occasion celebrates the World Engineering Day officiated in 2019 by the Unesco proclamation leading to its establishment and recognition. On this day we recognise and celebrate the contribution made by engineering professionals, who include women, across all disciplines.

“These contributions are towards a better and sustainable world, leading to the theme ‘Engineering Innovation for a more resilient world’ as it reminds us of who we are and what we are going to be in the engineering society,” he said.

As the industry continues to grapple with gender diversity, there is hope that initiatives like those of the ZIE will encourage more women to pursue engineering careers. Cathrine Khetiwe Mkandhla's story serves as an inspiration to young women looking to break into the male-dominated field, showing that anyone with the skills and passion for the job can succeed.