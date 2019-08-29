BREAKING: Bosso coaches get 3 game ultimatum

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have given their coaches a three game ultimatum to collect a minimum of six points or face the sack.

The ultimatum begins with today’s encounter against Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium.

After today’s match, Highlanders will take on Mushowani at Barbourfields Stadium before travelling for a tricky away fixture to Hwange.

“The executive has cracked the whip, if the coaches fail to meet the set target, sadly, they will go, all of them not just the head coach,” said a well-placed source.

Highlanders are hovering in the murky waters of relegation following their back to back losses to Caps United where they lost 1-2 away and a 0-1 home loss to Harare City on Sunday.

The team’s technical bench is led by Mandla Lulu Mpofu assisted by Bekithemba Super Ndlovu while the goalkeepers coach is Tembo Chuma.

More to follow…