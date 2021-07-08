Breaking News
BREAKING: Cde Nkiwane declared national hero

BREAKING: Cde Nkiwane declared national hero

The Chronicle

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

NATIONALIST and liberation stalwart Cde Abraham Nkiwane has been declared a national hero.

Cde Nkiwane (93) succumbed to prostate cancer at Bulawayo United Hospitals (UBH) on Tuesday where he was admitted.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu announced the national hero status to the Nkiwane family on Thursday evening at their residence in Umguza on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

He said the ruling party unanimously agreed that Cde Nkiwane’s contributions in liberating Zimbabwe befit a national hero.

