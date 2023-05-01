Breaking News
BREAKING! Chief Sigola dies

BREAKING! Chief Sigola dies

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

BREAKING! Chief Sigola dies

01 May, 2023 - 16:05 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING! Chief Sigola dies Chief Zephania Sigola

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

[email protected]

One of the oldest traditional leaders in the country, Chief Sigola from Umzingwane district in Matabeleland South has died.

He was 96.

Vice president of the Zimbabwe Chiefs Council, Chief Mtshana Khumalo confirmed the sad passing on of Chief Sigola.

“We got a message from the Chiefs Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira that at around 10am this morning, Chief Sigola breathed his last. We are devastated as a region because he was a fountain of knowledge, he was someone that we could approach for advice. A huge gap has been left by his passing on,” said Chief Khumalo.

More to follow . . .

Follow on Twitter @skhumoyo2000

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting