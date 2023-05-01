BREAKING! Chief Sigola dies

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

One of the oldest traditional leaders in the country, Chief Sigola from Umzingwane district in Matabeleland South has died.

He was 96.

Vice president of the Zimbabwe Chiefs Council, Chief Mtshana Khumalo confirmed the sad passing on of Chief Sigola.

“We got a message from the Chiefs Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira that at around 10am this morning, Chief Sigola breathed his last. We are devastated as a region because he was a fountain of knowledge, he was someone that we could approach for advice. A huge gap has been left by his passing on,” said Chief Khumalo.

More to follow . . .

