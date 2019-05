Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

Liberation War Stalwart and ex-Cabinet Minister Dr Dumiso Dabengwa who died in Kenya on Thursday has been declared a National Hero.

The announcement was made by Vice President Kembo Mohadi at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.

Meanwhile, Dr Dabengwa’s family has arrived in Bulawayo.

VP Mohadi said the liberation icon’s body remained in South Africa and arrangements were being made to bring it to the country.

More to follow…