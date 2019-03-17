BREAKING: ED cuts short UAE trip to respond to Cyclone Idai back home

The Chronicle
TAKUNDA MAODZA IN ABU DHABI, UAE
President Mnangagwa has shortened his visit to the United Arab Emirates to make sure he is involved directly with the national response by way of relief to victims of cyclone Idai induced floods.
The cyclone has left 28 people dead and infrastructure destroyed.
The President has also incorporated in his schedule a plea for assistance for the cyclone victims and it is understood he has engaged the UAE Red Crescent to chip in with various forms of support.