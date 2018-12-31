BREAKING: Five killed in tyre blowout accident

The Chronicle
Walter Mswazi
Five people died on Monday when a commuter omnibus they were traveling in burst a tyre near Great Zimbabwe University along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.
Police have confirmed the accident.
More details to follow.
