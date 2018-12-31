Breaking News
BREAKING: Five killed in tyre blowout accident

BREAKING: Five killed in tyre blowout accident

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

BREAKING: Five killed in tyre blowout accident

31 Dec, 2018 - 16:12 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING: Five killed in tyre blowout accident

The Chronicle

Walter Mswazi

Five people died on Monday when a commuter omnibus they were traveling in burst a tyre near Great Zimbabwe University along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.

Police have confirmed the accident.

More details to follow.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting