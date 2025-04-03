BREAKING: Highlanders Suspends CEO

Online Reporter

Highlanders Football Club has reportedly suspended its chief executive officer, Brian Moyo pending further investigations.

According to impeccable sources, a joint meeting of the club’s board and executive committee that took place at the club offices on Thursday evening, resolved to suspend Moyo on allegations concerning the transfer fees of two players acquired from Bulawayo Chiefs.

Moyo is alleged to have improperly handled a financial transaction of which Bulawayo Chiefs were prejudiced of US$5 000.

This relates to US$23 000 which was due to Chiefs but they received US$18 000 with two invoices drawn.

Bosso had the higher figure requisition while Chiefs received US$18 000.

More details to follow…