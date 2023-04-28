Breaking into a market flooded by imported goods

Mr Paul Muchati (left) speaks to a visitor at the Trade Kings stand at the ZITF this morning while his colleagues listen on

Raymond Jaravaza

[email protected]

FOUNDED 11 years ago, a local detergent manufacturing company is still finding it hard to break into a market flooded with imported goods – a majority that are smuggled into the country – but may soon make strides in penetrating the market as evidenced by the interest shown in their products at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Trade Kings Zimbabwe is a local detergent manufacturing company headquartered in Harare, has three warehouses in the capital city, Bulawayo and Mutare for quick and easy distribution of their products across the country.

The company’s flagship product is Boom washing powder.

Marketing assistant for Trade Kings Zimbabwe, Mr Paul Muchati told the Chronicle that exhibiting at the ZITF gave the company representatives the opportunity for face-to-face interactions with their clients and potential customers.

Mr Muchati also explained the hurdles the company is tackling regarding penetrating a market that is flooded by imported products.

“We are in a very competitive industry as we face competition from products that are imported from South Africa like Omo and Maq washing powders, which have been in the market for decades.

“Our products are tailor made for the needs of local consumers and as I was explaining to visitors at our stand that Boom washing powder, for example, can be used by consumers who live in areas with hard water and it still works perfectly on their clothes.

“The market has been receiving our products well, although there is still a lot of work to do to convince consumers that our local products are the best alternative compared to imports that fail to meet the needs of the local consumer,” said Mr Munyati.

The company was established in 2012 and the manufacturing plant commissioned four years later.

Mr Muchati said exhibiting at the ZITF was an eye opener in listening to the needs of their customers and also an opportunity to showcase their products at an arena that brings together businesses across various sectors and pulls thousands of people on public days.