BREAKING: Jindu sentenced to two life terms for brutal murders of two friends

Danisa Masuku, Online Reporter

Rodney Tongai Jindu has been sentenced to two life sentences by High Court Judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo for the murder of two close friends in one of Zimbabwe’s most chilling criminal cases.

Jindu was convicted of killing Cyprian Kudzurunga and Mboneli Ncube in 2017. According to court records, he shot Kudzurunga and buried his body at a plot in Burnside, Bulawayo. Days later, he murdered Ncube, dismembered the body, and attempted to destroy the remains by burning and disposing of them.

The High Court found Jindu guilty of two counts of murder with actual intent committed under aggravating circumstances, citing premeditation and the extreme brutality involved. During sentencing, Jindu reportedly broke down in tears as the verdict was delivered.

Initially sentenced to death in 2018, Jindu appealed the ruling. However, the Supreme Court upheld the conviction and sentence.

Justice Moyo’s ruling effectively replaces the death sentence with two life terms, ensuring that Jindu will remain incarcerated for the rest of his life.

As of 2025, he was among 48 inmates on death row in Zimbabwe.

However, he escaped the hangman when the death sentence was repealed in 2024.