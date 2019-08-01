Breaking News
BREAKING: Marvelous Nakamba pens five-year Villa deal

01 Aug, 2019 - 09:08 0 Views
The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO bred Zimbabwe international footballer Marvelous Nakamba penned a five-year deal with English top-flight side Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The central midfielder becomes the third Zimbabwean to play in the EPL after Peter Ndlovu and Benjani Mwaruwari.

An eletated Nakamba confirmed signing for Villa, a week after Belgium giants Club Brugge and Villa reportedly agreed on a £11 million transfer fee.

“I’ve just signed a five-year deal and I’m happy. I just thank God for His blessings,” said Nakamba.

The former Highlanders juniors and Bantu Rovers star has previously played for Nantes in France, Vittesse of Holland before joining Brugge where he spent two seasons, helping the Belgians win the 2017/18 championship.- @ZililoR

More details to follow…

 

