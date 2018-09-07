BREAKING: Mguni appointed Byo mayor

07 Sep, 2018 - 19:09 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING: Mguni appointed Byo mayor

The Chronicle

Vusumuzi Dube, Municipal Reporter

CITY lawyer Councillor Solomon Mguni was yesterday voted as the new mayor for the City of Bulawayo in a contentious election which saw councillors over the past week vowing to ignore a directive from the MDC Alliance on who to vote for the topmost position.

Although Clr Mguni had been the candidate backed by party president, Advocate Nelson Chamisa it is for the deputy mayor position that councillors defied the party president were ward three councillor, Tinashe Kambarami beat the party preferred candidate, Mlandu Ncube of ward one.

Clr Mguni who got 17 votes beat Clr Norman Hlabani (ward 26) who got 12 votes. For the deputy mayor position, Clr Kambarami got 16 votes while Clr Ncube got 13 votes.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting