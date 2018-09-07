BREAKING: Mguni appointed Byo mayor

Vusumuzi Dube, Municipal Reporter

CITY lawyer Councillor Solomon Mguni was yesterday voted as the new mayor for the City of Bulawayo in a contentious election which saw councillors over the past week vowing to ignore a directive from the MDC Alliance on who to vote for the topmost position.

Although Clr Mguni had been the candidate backed by party president, Advocate Nelson Chamisa it is for the deputy mayor position that councillors defied the party president were ward three councillor, Tinashe Kambarami beat the party preferred candidate, Mlandu Ncube of ward one.

Clr Mguni who got 17 votes beat Clr Norman Hlabani (ward 26) who got 12 votes. For the deputy mayor position, Clr Kambarami got 16 votes while Clr Ncube got 13 votes.

More to follow…