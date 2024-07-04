BREAKING: Mine Entra postponed

Senior Business Writer

ZIMBABWE’S premier mining showcase, Mine Entra initially planned for July 17-19, 2024, in Bulawayo, has been postponed, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo has said.

New dates will be announced later.

The decision to reschedule Mine Entra was made to prevent any potential conflicts with the upcoming SADC Industrialisation Week, a significant regional event hosted in Zimbabwe scheduled for July 28 – August 2 in Harare

“The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company (ZITF) wishes to inform exhibitors, visitors, buyers, delegates and all other stakeholders that the 27th edition of the mining, engineering and transport exhibition, Mine Entra, originally scheduled for July 17-19, 2024, in Bulawayo, has been postponed to a date yet to be confirmed.

“Consultations regarding suitable dates are underway at the highest level of government and business leadership,” said Mr Moyo.

