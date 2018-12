Business Reporter

FINANCE and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has appointed a new board for the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).

Industrialist Mr Calisto Jokonya is the new chairman and will be deputised by Mrs Josephine Matambo.

Other board members include Mr George Guvamatanga, Mr Isaac Kwesu, Mr Memory Nguwi and Dr Morris Bekezela Mpofu.

The appointments are with effect from 19 December 2018.