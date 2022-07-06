Breaking news: Four armed robbers shot dead by police

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Gwanda, Matabeleland South on Wednesday afternoon fatally shot four suspected armed robbers who had stolen a vehicle in the mining town’s central business district earlier in the morning.

The police accosted the suspected robbers at 3pm, five hours after they had stolen the vehicle, resulting in a shootout.

Giving an update on their Twitter account, the police said:

“The ZRP confirms a shootout incident which occurred this afternoon at around 1500 hours in Gwanda where four armed robbery suspects were shot dead by the Police.

“The suspects had robbed the complainant of a vehicle in Gwanda CBD at around 1000 hours. More details to be released in due course.”

The Gwanda shootout comes days after three armed robbers who allegedly got away with US$13 000 and three vehicles in three incidents in Mvuma and Mberengwa in less than 24 hours were arrested in Masvingo.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the arrest of Rhinos Takawira (42) of Chivi, Tinashe Marimo (22) of Murehwa and Praise Gudlanga (30) of Mutare.

He said police recovered two pistols, a safe, cell phones, three stolen motor vehicles and US$1 500.