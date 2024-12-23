BREAKING NEWS . . . Madodana “Horsepower” Tshabangu is no more

Online Reporter

FORMER Bulawayo social soccer kingpin Madodana ‘Horsepower’ Tshabangu is no more.

He was in his 60s.

His son Maradona confirmed from Johannesburg, South Africa that his dad had breathed his last at 5.50PM on Monday. He could not disclose the doctors’ diagnosis.

A former Bulawayo Rockets, Meikles and Gweru United centreback came into recognition in 1997 when he convinced the late Nhamo Rusamo to sponsor the inaugural Horsepower tournament which featured teams from the Western Suburbs.

For years it was a popular end of season get together for the Bulawayo football loving community and many players including Benjani Mwaruwari got exposure from the tournament and were snapped up by clubs.

Tshabangu at some stage had 78 teams affiliated to his own social soccer league in the city.

Maradona said since it has just happened, he will have a clearer picture about burial arrangements tomorrow.

He died at a time when his son had sent Zimpapers Sports Hub an SOS seeking assistance for his medical bills.

Doctors in Johannesburg had advised the family that he could not be operated on because he was very weak.