BREAKING NEWS: Mapeza quits as FC Platinum coach

12 Sep, 2019 - 09:09 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Norman Mapeza has resigned as FC Platinum coach with immediate effect and the club has since appointed Lizwe Sweswe as interim technical bench boss.

Mapeza’s sudden departure comes just days before the reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions take on Mozambique’s UD Songo in the first leg of the Total Caf Champions League first round match at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

He has been with the Zvishabane platinum miners for the past five years, leading them to back to back league titles.

More to follow….

 

