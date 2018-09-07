BREAKING NEWS: President announces Cabinet

OLYMPIC gold medalist Kirsty Coventry and finance guru Professor Mthuli Ncube have been appointed among 18 others to serve in President Mnangagwaâ€™s Cabinet announced on Friday afternoon.

Other new faces include Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu who was appointed Minister of Industry and Commerce.

Below is the full list…

Finance â€“ Professor Mthuli Ncube

Defence â€“ Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri

Local Government â€“ July Moyo

Foreign Affairs â€“ SB Moyo

Public Service Sekesai Nzenza

Industry â€“ Nqobizitha Ndlovu

Home Affairs â€“ Cain Mathema

Higher Education â€“ Amon Murwira

Primary and Secondary Education â€“ Paul Mavima

Lands, Agriculture â€“ Perrance Shiri

Mines â€“ Winston Chitando

Energy and Power Development â€“Â Jorum Gumbo

Transport â€“ Joel Biggie Matiza

Information â€“ Monica Mutsvangwa

ICT â€“ Kazembe Kazembe

Tourism â€“ Prisca Mupfumira

Sport, Arts and Recreation â€“ Kirsty Coventry

Health â€“ Obadiah Moyo

Justice â€“ Ziyambi Ziyambi

Women Affairs â€“ Sithembiso Nyoni.