BREAKING NEWS: President announces Cabinet

The Chronicle
OLYMPIC gold medalist Kirsty Coventry and finance guru Professor Mthuli Ncube have been appointed among 18 others to serve in President Mnangagwaâ€™s Cabinet announced on Friday afternoon.
Other new faces include Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu who was appointed Minister of Industry and Commerce.
Below is the full list…
Finance â€“ Professor Mthuli Ncube
Defence â€“ Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri
Local Government â€“ July Moyo
Foreign Affairs â€“ SB Moyo
Public Service Sekesai Nzenza
Industry â€“ Nqobizitha Ndlovu
Home Affairs â€“ Cain Mathema
Higher Education â€“ Amon Murwira
Primary and Secondary Education â€“ Paul Mavima
Lands, Agriculture â€“ Perrance Shiri
Mines â€“ Winston Chitando
Energy and Power Development â€“Â Jorum Gumbo
Transport â€“ Joel Biggie Matiza
Information â€“ Monica Mutsvangwa
ICT â€“ Kazembe Kazembe
Tourism â€“ Prisca Mupfumira
Sport, Arts and Recreation â€“ Kirsty Coventry
Health â€“ Obadiah Moyo
Justice â€“ Ziyambi Ziyambi
Women Affairs â€“ Sithembiso Nyoni.