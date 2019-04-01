UPDATED: Zanu-PF wins Bulawayo by-election

Principal at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology Cde Munyaradzi Machacha addresses Zanu-PF supporters yesterday at the celebrations for Zanu PF candidate Cde Kidwell Mujuru who won the Ward 28 council seat in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo. Listening from left are Cde Mujuru, Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Judith Ncube and the party’s Politburo member Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube.

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF candidate Cde Kidwell Mujuru romped to victory in Bulawayo’s Ward 28 by-election held at the weekend after garnering 1 899 votes, to beat his closest challenger Ms Nomagugu Mloyi of MDC-Alliance, by 670 votes.

Ms Mloyi got 1 229 votes in the Cowdray Park by-election while her colleague Mr Collet Ndlovu garnered only 221 votes after the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition party fielded two candidates.

Zanu-PF got 449 more votes than the two MDC Alliance candidates’ combined.

The election had 18 candidates vying for the ward seat, which fell vacant following the death of MDC Alliance councillor Hapson Nyasha Ncube.

Cde Mujuru becomes the only Zanu-PF councillor out of 29 councillors in an MDC-Alliance dominated Bulawayo City Council.

Zanu-PF yesterday organised a victory celebration at a house in Cowdray Park belonging to a party member. The event was punctuated by pomp and fanfare as party cadres joined Cde Mujuru in celebrating his victory.

The Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs, Cde Judith Ncube, Politburo members Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, Cde Absolom Sikhosana, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, who is also the principal at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology and Central Committee members attended the event.

Cde Mujuru paid tribute to party members and his campaign teams led by Rtd Col Dube, saying they played a crucial role to ensure his victory.

“We won because of unity in the party and I would like to thank my fellow party cadres for tirelessly working with our campaign teams, which was led by our commander Cde Tshinga Dube. The Minister of State for Bulawayo Cde Ncube also supported our campaigns with resources,” he said.

Cde Mujuru pledged to spearhead development in Cowdray Park and committed himself to working towards uplifting the lives of the local community.

He said the election result was a testimony that the days of MDC Alliance’s dominance in Bulawayo and other urban centres in the country were numbered.

Cde Machacha urged Zanu-PF members to start mobilising support for the ruling party in the province ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

“The victory is a clear sign that we are on the right path and the party is ready to reclaim its dominance in cities. The victory has opened an opportunity for us to practically show the opposition who we are as Zanu-PF. We are the party in control and we will ensure that there is tangible development in Cowdray Park following this well deserved victory,” he said.

“During our campaign which was drummed up by our Vice President Kembo Mohadi we preached peace and development unlike the opposition which is well known for anarchy and violence.”

Cde Machacha said the recent positive developments in the country’s economy were a harbinger of good things to come.

He said President Mnangagwa has, in a short space of time, proved that he was a leader capable of bringing economic prosperity to the country.

During the recent campaign to drum up support for Cde Mujuru, VP Mohadi urged Cowdray Park residents to maintain and preach peace as they work for the party and the development of their area.

He also urged party members to show their commitment and loyalty to the party by voting for Cde Mujuru in the council by-election.—@mashnets