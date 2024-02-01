Breaking News…Chirinda at Ngezi Platinum

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

HOTSHOT Obriel Chirinda has just signed with Castle Lager Premiership champions Ngezi Platinum Stars as the club seeks to strengthen its team ahead of the Confederation of African Football Champions League and local championship.

Chirinda, who was in the Bulawayo Chiefs’ books, put pen to paper, agreeing with Madamburo this afternoon.

The league champions took to social media to reveal the latest developments.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars is pleased to announce the signing of former Bulawayo Chiefs forward, Obriel Chirinda,” read the statement on X.

In acquiring Chirinda’s signature, Ngezi Platinum Stars beat Dynamos, who were also interested in the player.

Ngezi Platinum Stars have also signed former ZPC Kariba forward Moses Demera.

