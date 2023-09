BREAKING… Plane crash kills six in Mashava

The wreckage of the plane that crashed. pic cred ZBC News

Six people have died after a RioZim plane crashed in Zvamahande area of Mashava this Friday morning.

The small aircraft was travelling from Harare to Murowa Diamonds when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The plane is suspected to have developed a mechanical fault before it crashed.

Five passengers and the pilot died on the spot.

– ZBC News