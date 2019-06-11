BREAKING: Police crackdown on drug dealers in City

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo on Tuesday afternoon conducted a drug raid at one of the city’s Central Business District’s residential flats and recovered hard drugs including marijuana and the addictive Broncho.

The raid occurred just after midday.

Scores of Bulawayo residents converged outside the flat situated at the corner of 1ST Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street as they watched heavily armed police guarding the premises while their colleagues conducted the operation.

More details to follow. . .

