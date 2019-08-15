BREAKING: Police unmask MDC-A violence plans

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE on Thursday morning said they have gathered intelligence and evidence that the MDC Alliance purported peaceful demonstration will turn out to be violent.

MDC Alliance has given notice that it will embark on demonstrations starting tomorrow in Harare and ending on Thursday next week in Mutare.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in light the of the MDC Alliance demonstrations, cops have unearthed weapons that prove that the protests will end up being violent.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police have recovered substantial amounts of stashed granite and catapults which were delivered by two unregistered vehicles.

He said police were on high alert and will not tolerate destructive behaviour which also infringe on other people’s rights.

More to follow…