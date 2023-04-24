Breaking stereotypes and building careers

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

SWIMMING is a sport which has been confined to elite schools but Downtown Swimming pool operators in Gwanda seek to break this stereotype through equipping learners from public schools with swimming skills.

The swimming pool is being managed by a Gwanda based family who are professional swimmers. Ms Lisa Wenha and her two brothers, one who is late, in 2017 decided to revive the swimming pool in Gwanda Town which was being underutilised.

They engaged schools in Gwanda and invited them to bring learners for swimming lessons. The Downtown Swimming Academy is also open to parents who wish to bring their children for private swimming lessons.

Ms Wenha said they also hold fun fairs and charity events at the swimming pool in order to provide entertainment for youngsters.

“We got the tender to renovate the swimming pool in 2015 and we worked on it for two years before we started operating.

Our main focus is to build careers. We also seek to entertain youngsters. Swimming is a viable career path and we believe that here in Gwanda we can train children that can go on to be renowned swimmers.

“Public schools don’t have swimming pools where they can train children and if they are there they are not functional. We work with schools in Gwanda Town who bring their children for swimming lessons. We also have parents who bring their children for private lessons,” she said.

Ms Wenha who attended one of the elite schools in Gwanda said she and her siblings were equipped with swimming skills at a tender age.

She said she later realised that children in public schools did not have the same privilege and hence sought to cover the gap.

She said their desire was to ensure that the sport can be afforded by as many people as possible.

She said that while they were making these efforts to equip youngsters, some parents did not understand the significance of swimming.

“Some people see the swimming pool just as a place to come and cool off or while up time but it’s also important for people to be equipped with swimming skills. Some members of the community view swimming as an elite sport which is beyond their league and are therefore not keen to bring their children for training. I would like to urge parents and guardians to give their children a chance to explore swimming,” said Ms Wenha.

She said it was their desire to see more parents bringing the children for swimming training. She said they also desired to see nearby rural schools bringing pupils.

Ms Wenha said the swimming academy is operating with three coaches. She said at the moment they train children

Ms Wenha said a baby can swim at six months but they did not have a coach for the infants. She said swimming skills were also an important tool in life, especially in cases of drowning.

While their main focus is equipping children with swimming skills, Downtown Swimming Pool operators also seek to cover the gap caused by the absence of recreational centres for youngsters in the mining town.

Ms Wenha said they hold fun fares for children. She said they always ensure that they hold events during public holidays such as Christmas, New Year and Easter Holiday.

“Our main target is entertaining the children. Adults do come but they will be mainly accompanying the children. During our fun fares we provide a trampoline, horse rides, jumping castle, boats and a baby pool. Youngsters are today at a high risk because of drug and substance abuse and keeping them entertained or occupied can assist to divert their attention from drugs and harmful practices,” she said.

Ms Wenha said it was their desire to introduce more activities which can cater for all age groups but the space was limited. She said there was a need for more players to come in and develop recreational facilities in Gwanda.–@DubeMatutu