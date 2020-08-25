BREAKING: Taj Abdul, 6 more robbers nabbed

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

ONE of the country’s most wanted notorious armed robber Musa Taj Abdul has been arrested.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge, Chief Bureau Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the arrest but referred all questions to national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who could not be reached for comment immediately.

Abdul was arrested in dramatic fashion in Beitbridge on Monday night together with seven others.

A police source close to the case said they had to set dogs and fire warning shots to subdue the gang which was resisting arrest.

Another police source said the suspects arrived in Beitbridge at the invitation of an accomplice.

“They were using a silver BMW and they intended to rob a certain house in Mashavire area but were stopped before hitting the target when police detectives received a tip off.

“These suspects are also wanted persons in Harare in connection with over five-armed robbery cases including the Mashwede, Makoni Shopping Centre, Blue Circle, Glen Norah B safe and the Marlborough Shoot out Murder and many other armed robber cases around Zimbabwe,” said the source.