Breaking the silence: Men’s conference to combat mental health issues

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

WITH two separate incidents of suicide heightening the struggle with mental health, especially among men, Acaja Chillspot is responding positively to arrest the scourge as they host a men’s conference on at theie establishment in Ntabazinduma on Saturday.

In an interview Dube said the idea is to break the silence on men’s mental health, recounting experiences with fellow men.

“As I reflect on the lives of men around me, I am struck by their resilience and strength. Despite facing countless challenges, they continue to provide for their families, often sacrificing their own needs and desires. Yet, their struggles often go unnoticed, and their mental health suffers in silence.

“Men are the glue that holds families and communities together, their presence a source of power and comfort. However, societal expectations and toxic masculinity can lead to the suppression of emotions, bottling up feelings that can lead to mental health issues and even suicide,” he said.

Known for its leisurely approach, with different games at the Ntabazinduna-based chillspot, Acaja will have men discussing various issues that affect their mental health.

Also, men will enjoy diverse games at their disposal to unwind from the hassle and bustle of city life.

Dube, who is also a radio personality implored men to shun toxic masculinity which subscribes to the idea of men being indispensable.

“It’s time to break the silence and encourage men to speak out. We invite men to come together and share their struggles, to seek support and find ways to maintain their mental well-being. Let us create a safe space for men to be vulnerable, to cry, and to heal,” he pleaded.

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) attributing a suicide rate of 23.6 per 100 000 people in Zimbabwe as of 2019, the need to deal with mental health has never been this critical. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu