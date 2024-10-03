BREAKING: Veteran struggle stalwart Comrade Tshinga Dube dies

Mashudu Netsianda, [email protected]

ZANU-PF Politburo member and a stalwart of the liberation struggle, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube has died.

Col (Rtd) Dube, a decorated war veteran, former Cabinet minister, and revered figure in the country’s liberation history, passed on Thursday, at the age of 83, after a long battle with illness.

His son, Mr Vusa Dube confirmed his father’s death, saying it came a shock.

“I can confirm that my father Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube passed on today at 7.34pm Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo following a kidney failure. Of course, he has been unwell for the past 10 years, but his death came as shock to us a family,” he said.

MORE TO FOLLOW