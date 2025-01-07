BREAKING: Winnie Khumalo dies!

VETERAN singer and dancer Winnie Khumalo has passed away at the age of 51.

Her death was confirmed by her family.

Winnie was always open about her health struggles.

Daily Sun spoke to her son, Thando Khumalo, who confirmed the heartbreaking news of his mum’s death.

He said that the family was working on releasing an official statement.

The cause of death hasn’t been revealed yet.

In 2024, it was revealed that Winnie’s son, Thando (33), is among the kids of the late boxing champion, Dingaan Thobela.

Born in Mofolo North, Soweto, Winnie began her music career at age 15, releasing albums such as Hey Laitie and Tshina Tshina, both produced by Sello “Chicco” Twala.

In the 1990s, she expanded into gospel with Izono Zami, produced by Pastor Langa Dube.

Throughout her career, Winnie collaborated with prominent South African artists, including the late Brenda Fassie, Pure Magic, Bongo Maffin, and DJ Cleo.

Beyond music, Winnie appeared in several TV series, including Muvhango and Mponeng, and even featured in Chicco’s film Madluphuthu.

Winnie Khumalo

Legendary singer Winnie Khumalo has died at the age of 51.

After taking a break from the industry to focus on her family, Winnie made a successful comeback in 2007 with the album I Just Wanna Live My Life, produced under Kalawa Jazmee Records.

The album became a massive hit, selling more than 25 000 copies and earning a gold record.

Its hit single, I Just Wanna Live My Life, topped the charts and received multiple nominations, including at the Channel O Music Awards.

Winnie was also nominated for Record of the Year at the South African Music Awards (Samas).

Her career continued to flourish, with notable performances, including a tribute to Brenda Fassie at the Channel O Music Awards and a performance of the hit Mina Ngiyohlala Nginje with former president Jacob Zuma during the 2009 ANC election campaigns.

Legendary kwaito musician Arthur Mafokate told Daily Sun that Winnie had supported him even before he could make it in the industry and continued to do so even after he became successful.

“She has been an inspiration to most of us, and I commend her for raising talented children. May her soul rest in peace, and may her family and all those like me who were supporting her be comforted during these trying times,” he said.

Winnie’s most recent album, Woman, reflects her personal experiences, addressing themes of betrayal, family, and life’s challenges.

The album’s title track, Woman, explores the pain of a broken friendship while Impilo delves into the struggles of life.

The track Ngihamba Naba Hambayo explores family dynamics, while Izifo serves as a reminder to prioritise one’s health and is dedicated to those who have passed away.

With this album, Winnie continued to make waves in the Mzansi music scene, solidifying her place as a prominent figure in the industry.

– Daily Sun