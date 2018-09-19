BREAKING: Zambia cholera screening raises travellers’ ire

Mashonaland West Bureau

ZIMBABWEANS travelling to Zambia are being subjected to screening for cholera amid concerns of inhuman treatment where some travellers –especially those travelling in buses – are given laxatives to facilitate stool testing.

This reportedly caused congestion at the Zambian side of the border post as travellers sought to relieve themselves on Monday morning before they could be cleared. Ministry of Health and Child Care officials have taken up the issue with the permanent secretary.

Mashonaland West provincial medical director Dr Wenceslaus Nyamayaro confirmed receiving a report from officials in the border town about the screening carried out by Zambian authorities.—The Herald.

More details to follow…