BREAKING: Zimbabwe Warriors World Cup Qualifiers squad out!

Bongani Ndlovu, Oline Reporter

ZIMBABWE Senior Men’s Football team, the Warriors’ head Coach Jairos Tapera has selected the squad for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers versus Lesotho and South Africa.

In a statement, ZIFA said the players will report to camp in Johannesburg on Sunday 2 June.

GOALKEEPERS

Bernard Donovan (Chicken Inn) Martin Mapisa (Dynamos FC) Godfrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds)

DEFENDERS

Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC) Teenage Hadebe (Konyaspor) Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) Munashe Garananga (KV Mecheleen) Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders) Godknows Murwira (Caps United) Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield) Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

MIDFIELDERS

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United) Jordan Zemura (Udinese) Walter Musona (Simba Bhora) Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy) Tivonge Rushesha (Reading) Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday) Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City)

FORWARDS

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes) Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City) Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora)

