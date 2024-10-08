Breast cancer survivor shares journey of hope amidst adversity

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

IN 2017, Mrs Pamhidzai Thaka (59) of Bulawayo’s Newton West suburb received devastating news—she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer that had spread to her left lung, severely lowering her chances of survival.

Having lost her biological mother to blood cancer a few years earlier, the diagnosis felt like a death sentence.

“I vividly remember the day they called me to collect my results. They told me I had breast cancer, and as if that wasn’t enough, the cancer had spread to one of my lungs, with traces of cancer cells on my spinal cord,” recalled Mrs Thaka.

Her first-born son was with her when the news was delivered.

“I could see that he was traumatised. Given that I’m their only surviving parent, it hit him hard,” said Mrs Thaka.

Initially, Mrs Thaka was overwhelmed by fear and avoided going to the doctor. She found a lump in her breast while bathing but was hesitant to confront her new reality.

When she eventually sought medical help, the diagnosis left her feeling hopeless. However, counselling and connecting with breast cancer survivors gave her renewed hope.

“I had accepted my fate until I received counselling and was assured that I had a chance to fight the disease despite it being stage four,” she said.

Stage four breast cancer, also known as metastatic or advanced breast cancer, occurs when the disease spreads from its original site in the breast to other organs like the bones, lungs, liver, or brain. Despite this spread, it is still classified as breast cancer because the cells remain breast cancer cells. Symptoms can include a lump in the breast, changes in breast shape or size, and skin alterations.

With a treatment plan in place, Mrs Thaka began chemotherapy and radiation therapy in late 2017. The goal was to shrink the tumour enough to make her eligible for a mastectomy, the removal of the affected breast.

“At first, the idea of a mastectomy was daunting because of how women are socially conditioned to associate our worth with our bodies,” she said.

“But with the great support I received from family and friends, I completed chemotherapy and qualified for the surgery in February 2018.”

Throughout her cancer journey, Mrs Thaka had to adjust not only to the physical toll of the disease but also to major lifestyle changes, including her diet. She was advised to focus on healthy foods like green vegetables, carrots, fruits, Greek yoghurt and traditional greens to help strengthen her body during treatment.

Despite undergoing a mastectomy, Mrs Thaka continued chemotherapy to target the cancerous cells in her lungs and spinal cord. Although the cells in her spinal cord showed no signs of progression, they remain present today.

One of Mrs Thaka’s greatest concerns was financial stability. She worried about her children’s future and how they would survive if she passed away. Beyond the physical pain of chemotherapy and losing her hair, Mrs Thaka struggled with the emotional and psychological toll of the disease.

“Cancer is not something easy, especially when one does not have any emotional support. It’s a tough journey that needs support so that one can have the zeal to live and fight through,” she said.

Today, Mrs Thaka reflects on her journey with gratitude and resilience. She urged other cancer survivors to share their experiences and seek support, reminding them that a cancer diagnosis is not the end of the road.

“I encourage all cancer victims not to despair or think it’s the end. Share your stories and get support because you need a strong network to keep fighting,” she said.

As October marks Pink Month, the global campaign to raise breast cancer awareness, Mrs Thaka’s story serves as a beacon of hope for those navigating their own battles with cancer.