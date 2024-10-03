Breezy mania: Chris Brown Johannesburg concert tickets sell out in hours! . . . artiste adds second SA show

Showbiz Reporter

Due to overwhelming demand, organisers of the “Breezy Live in South Africa” concert have added a second Johannesburg show for R&B star Chris Brown.

This announcement comes after tickets for the initial December 14 concert at the FNB Stadium sold out within moments of going on sale. The venue has a capacity of 94 000.

“Due to unprecedented demand, Chris Brown has added a second date to his Live in Johannesburg, Breezy in South Africa concert!” event organisers, Big Concerts, announced on their Facebook page.

“You asked, and Breezy delivered! If you missed out on the first round, here’s your chance to catch the King of R&B live for another unforgettable night!”

Tickets for the December 14 show went on sale at 10am on Thursday, while tickets for the added December 15 concert at the same venue, will be available starting Friday at 10am.

The American R&B sensation is returning to South Africa for the first time in 10 years, his last visit being in 2015. The highly anticipated performance is set to be a highlight of the holiday season.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively from www.bigconcerts.co.za or www.ticketmaster.co.za. Admission is open to attendees aged three and older.