Brenda Muleya releases fifth book, “Rivers of Tears”

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Author Brenda Muleya has unveiled her fifth literary work, “Rivers of Tears, ” delving deep into themes of power, love, and hope.

Published under Dingani Publishers on May 17, “Rivers of Tears” adds to Muleya’s impressive repertoire, which includes “Soneni Mntanami”, “Enhle ngumakhothwa ngunina”, “Thorns of life” and “Izwi, ipfi the voice”.

Muleya describes the book as an emotional journey where pain flows freely, and sorrow seeps through every page.

“’Rivers of Tears’ beckons readers into a realm where anguish flows freely and sorrow saturates every page. Through the author’s evocative prose and intricate narrative, we’re compelled to confront the raw realities of human suffering and the unwavering strength found within the darkest depths of grief.

“’Rivers of Tears’ transcends mere tragedy; it stands as a testament to the enduring power of love, hope, and the indomitable spirit that resides within the human heart,” said Muleya.

The book is available in hard copy at Dingani Publishers (between 10th and 11th Avenue, Robert Mugabe Street, Bulawayo) and will soon be available on Amazon. – @mthabisi_mthire