Brendan Taylor displaces Grant Flower to become Zim’s second highest ODI run scorer

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CHEVRONS’ stand-in skipper Brendan Taylor has displaced Grant Flower to become Zimbabwe’s second highest run scorer in one-day internationals.

Taylor scored 46 off 57 deliveries in the second ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday to take his runs’ tally to 6 600.

Grant Flower scored 6 571 runs in 221 ODIs between 1992 and 2010, with his best score being 142 not out against Bangladesh at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on April 11, 2001.

Andy Flower is still Zimbabwe’s leading run getter in ODIs with a tally 6 786 off 213 matches played between 1992 and 2003.

His best score of 145 came against India in the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy match played in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Taylor, who was appearing in his 202nd ODI game on Sunday, was dismissed in a bizarre manner in the 25th over of Zimbabwe’s innings when he hit his own wicket with the bat.

The decision went up to the third umpire and Taylor was given out.

He attempted an upper-cut against left-arm quick bowler Shoriful Islam and failed to connect with the ball. Once the ball went past his bat, Taylor straightened up from his semi-crouched position and swung his bat backwards, dislodging bails in the process.

One Bangladesh fielder noticed and appealed, and on-field umpire Marais Erasmus referred it to the TV umpire Langton Rusere, who adjudged Taylor out for 46.

Zimbabwe went on to lose the match by three wickets and go 0-2 down in the three-match ODI series.