Brendan Taylor quits international cricket

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BATSMAN Brendon Taylor is set to play his last game for the Chevrons when they face Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast today.

Taylor announced his decision to retire from international cricket via Instagram on Sunday evening.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I’m announcing that tomorrow is my last game for my beloved country. 17 years of extreme highs and extreme lows and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Taylor Wrote.

“It has taught me to be humble, to always remind myself how lucky I was to be in the position I was in for so long. To wear the badge with pride and leave everything on the field.

“My goal was to always leave the team in better position as to when I first arrived back in 2004, I hope I have done that.”

Taylor made his debut for Zimbabwe in 2004 and walks away with 2 320 runs from 34 Test matches and 934 runs from 45 T20Is.

Zimbabwe could offer Taylor a perfect sendoff if they beat Ireland and get a series victory as well as 10 crucial points in the ICC Super League.

The Chevrons lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opening ODI by 38 runs.

The second game was washed out and the points shared.