Bret Rammz readies debut album

Natasha Mutsiba ,[email protected]

In a recent interview, acclaimed artiste Bret Rammz, born Bret Ngwenya revealed that he will be dropping his debut album titled “Kwaito is Hip-hop” on September 16, coinciding with his birthday.

This release marks his 10-year journey in the music industry and promises to captivate the ears of both hip-hop and Kwaito lovers.

Bret Rammz expressed his excitement about the concept.

“The name of the album is ‘Kwaito is Hip-hop’ and the concept for the album is meant to capture the ears of both hip-hop and Kwaito lovers,” said Bret Rammz.

He also provided some insights into the recording process, sharing that all the songs were recorded in his bedroom studio. However, he faced significant challenges during the creation of the album due to personal struggles with depression and anxiety.

Despite these obstacles, Bret Rammz persevered and dedicated himself to completing the album.

“The recording process was a hard one. I was going through some personal stuff and my mind wasn’t in the right place. So it took me so much time to finish the album because I was dealing with depression and anxiety at the same time,” he shared.

The album features collaborations with several notable artistes, including Nick Swag, Dice, Baby Daddy, Gucci, Zoste Kartel, Franklin, Mterry Da Rapper, Gash Nido, and Fakaloice from the South African-based record label Ambitious Entertainment. Additionally, Bret Rammz collaborated with international artist Billy Ceo from the USA.

One particular song on the album, titled “Loxion Obama” is a heartfelt tribute to the late Cal Vin.

“There’s a song I did for Cal Vin after he passed away titled ‘Loxion Obama’. It wasn’t easy making that record because I was hurt and broken, but I felt like it was the right thing to thank him for everything he did for me and the other artistes.”

The overarching theme of the album is to inspire listeners with the message that dreams delayed are not dreams denied.

“The album seeks to teach listeners that dreams delayed are not dreams denied. If you work hard and believe in what you are doing, you will get the right results,” shared Bret Rammz.

“Hip-hop is Kwaito” album will be available for online streaming and download on its day of release. – @TashaMutsiba

Ends//