Brett Chulu pens Covid-19-inspired book

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

IF ever there is a lesson that Covid-19 has taught us, is that of being story-tellers.

Author, Brett Chulu has penned a book titled Titus’ Covid-19 journey.

“This book teaches financial literacy through tried and tested principles. It shows how to build financial stability and wealth from little. This story also helps people see the hidden capital they have and how they can use it,” said Brett Chulu.

This book is “highly recommended for parents to train their children financial discipline and also for retirees to face the future with confidence.”

The book was published on Monday and the official launch will be held on the 20th of this month.

Titus’ Covid-19 Journey will be available as a soft and hard copy. – @eMKlass_49