. . . Brian Bennett silences critics with historic ton

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

AT just 21 years old, Brian Bennett has cemented his status as a rising star in Zimbabwean cricket.

His phenomenal performance in the first innings of the historic Boxing Day Test match against Afghanistan at Queens Sports Club has left fans and critics alike in awe.

Bennett’s batting masterclass on day two of the match saw him score a brilliant 110 runs not out off just 124 balls, etching his name into the annals of Zimbabwean cricket history.

This achievement makes him the second-youngest player to score a century for Zimbabwe, behind only Hamilton Masakadza, who achieved the feat at just 17 years old.

Bennett’s impressive innings included five fours and four sixes, along with 39 singles and 11 twos. His century was brought up in style, with a six in the 135th over while batting with Trevor Gwandu.

The shot almost resulted in his dismissal, but the fielder stepped on the boundary rope while holding onto the ball.

This historic feat is not only a testament to Bennett’s individual talent but also a milestone for the Zimbabwean team. Alongside captain Craig Ervine and Sean Williams, Bennett is part of a team that has made history by posting their highest-ever Test score, with three centurions in an innings for the first time.

Bennett’s rise to prominence has been swift. He made his First-Class debut for Mega Market Mountaineers in 2022, scoring 28 runs in his first match. To date, he has played 12 First-Class matches, accumulating 725 runs, including two centuries and four half-centuries. His best score in four-day cricket is 264 not out, and he boasts an impressive average of 40.21.

Bennett made his Test debut against Ireland in Belfast in July and has been widely touted as Zimbabwe’s next big thing across all three formats. He is already a mainstay of Zimbabwe’s white-ball squads.

The Chevrons were eventually bowled out for 586 runs in 135.2 overs, surpassing their previous best of 563/9 (declared) against the West Indies in Harare in 2001.

As Bennett continues to make waves in the cricket world, fans can’t help but wonder what the future holds for this talented young batsman.

@brandon_malvin