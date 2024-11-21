‘Bribe seeking’ magistrate’s trial kicks off

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE trial of a Gwanda magistrate who solicited a US$3 000 bribe from an accused person, claiming that he could assist him in a case, kicked off at the magistrate’s court in Bulawayo on Monday, with three witnesses taking to the stand.

Talent Phiri (35) of Mount Cazalet in Gwanda, who is stationed at the Gwanda Magistrates Court is being charged with criminal abuse of duty as a public officer, as defined in Section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23. He appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Farai Gwitima and was remanded in custody to December 4.

Phiri was formally charged after the complainant Mr Lungisani Twominutes Ncube reported him to the police.

Prosecuting, Mr Acumen Khupe told the court that on August 27, Phiri granted an interim protection order in favour of Ms Qiniso Ncube against her ex-husband, Mr Ncube.

However, on September 4, Phiri allegedly solicited a bribe from Mr Ncube to assist him in the case.

It was revealed that Phiri claimed that members of the President’s Office, the National Prosecuting Authority and Zimbabwe Republic Police wanted Mr Ncube jailed.

Phiri initially demanded US$3 000 but later accepted US$2 500 after negotiating with the complainant.

The court heard that Phiri instructed Mr Ncube to bring the money to his residence in Gwanda early the following day.

During their phone conversations, Mr Ncube recorded it to substantiate the bribery claims.

“During the phone conversation, Phiri instructed the complainant to bring the money to his place of residence in Gwanda at around 6am the following day and he gave him directions. Mr Ncube made audio recordings with his cellphone during the conversations with the accused,” said Mr Khupe.

Acting on the information, police set up a trap and accompanied Mr Ncube to Phiri’s residence, where they arrested him after he had received the money leading to his arrest.

The money was recovered in one of the pockets of Phiri’s boxer shorts.