Bride stunned after discovering groom being breastfed by mum before wedding

Apologies if you’re just about to tuck into tea, but there’s no sugarcoating this one, I’m afraid.

Speaking on The Unfiltered Bride podcast, Georgie Mitchell told co-host Beth a story she had heard about quite literally the mother of all disaster weddings.

“On two occasions I’ve been told this story, I was not at this wedding, but on two occasions I’ve been told this, both by makeup artists,” Georgie explains, building the suspense.

“We’ll call her Jenny. Jenny says to me, ‘I did a wedding the other day and you’ll never guess what happened.

“She said the bride needed to go to the toilet just before the ceremony – this is like, pre-ceremony.

“And she walked into the toilet, and what she saw is enough to end a wedding.”

Now, immediately, your mind is racing. What could she have seen that was so catastrophic it was enough to call the whole thing off, Georgie asks.

Reeling off a few scenarios, Beth suggests he was with someone else, maybe having a w**k, or perhaps he was being w**ked or doing drugs.

Oh if only it were any of those things, there’d be room for some kind of reconciliation, maybe.

Sadly, what this poor bride saw that day is not something a couple can come back from.

Georgie reveals: “He was being breastfed by his mum.”

An understandably surprised Beth then says: “Sorry, WHAT? Why would you marry a man [who still breastfeeds]?”