Bride stunned after discovering groom being breastfed by mum before wedding

A wedding is one of the most stressful times of a person’s life. Are you really meant to be? What will the best man’s speech be like? Will the dress fit?
One question you probably wouldn’t expect to be asking yourself on your big day, though, is did I really just see my husband-to-be being breastfed by his mum?
Apologies if you’re just about to tuck into tea, but there’s no sugarcoating this one, I’m afraid.
Speaking on The Unfiltered Bride podcast, Georgie Mitchell told co-host Beth a story she had heard about quite literally the mother of all disaster weddings.
“We’ll call her Jenny. Jenny says to me, ‘I did a wedding the other day and you’ll never guess what happened.
“She said the bride needed to go to the toilet just before the ceremony – this is like, pre-ceremony.
Now, immediately, your mind is racing. What could she have seen that was so catastrophic it was enough to call the whole thing off, Georgie asks.
Reeling off a few scenarios, Beth suggests he was with someone else, maybe having a w**k, or perhaps he was being w**ked or doing drugs.
Oh if only it were any of those things, there’d be room for some kind of reconciliation, maybe.
Georgie reveals: “He was being breastfed by his mum.”
An understandably surprised Beth then says: “Sorry, WHAT? Why would you marry a man [who still breastfeeds]?”
I mean, as Georgie points out, it’s highly likely that the bride didn’t have a clue her potential husband was still suckling at his mother’s breast when he proposed to her.
“I don’t think she knew that was what was happening!” she said.
Beth then asks: “Why was his mum producing milk?”
To which Georgie replies: “She’s obviously been doing it continuously to get to that point.
Sine the video was posted, it’s been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, with viewers just as grossed out as the hosts.
“The strongest man couldn’t lift my jaw right now,” said one.
“I just can’t!! This is SHOCKING! What position was he in with his mum? All cuddled up on the toilet?” asked a third. – LadBIBLE