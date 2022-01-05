Bridge rehab brings relief to Jambezi, Ndlovu villages

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

VILLAGERS in Ndlovu outside Victoria Falls have commended the Second Republic for rehabilitating Malayitha River bridge which was destroyed by rains in December 2020.

The bridge is across a road that connects Jambezi to the Hwange-Victoria Falls highway passing through Msuna and Deka along Zambezi River.

The road leads to Jambezi and Ndlovu business centres outside Victoria Falls and destruction of the bridge had left villagers struggling to access services such as schools, clinics and food relief.

Before the bridge was rehabilitated, villagers were forking out more in transport costs as vehicles used longer routes to Victoria Falls.

Trucks bringing food relief and other services like Government inputs were now offloading them at the neighbouring villages and villagers were walking long distances to collect their share.

Hwange Rural District Council, repaired the bridge using funds provided by Government through the Emergence Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP 2). Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo commissioned it recently bringing joy to villagers.

BH25 village head Mrs Gladys Maphosa said the bridge’s rehabilitation brought relief to the community.

“We were having challenges because the stream would flood and block children from going to school since a majority of children come from villages on the other side of the bridge,” she said.

Kachechete ward councillor Givemeagain Moyo said villagers were forking out more on transport costs as they would use alternative longer routes when going to Victoria Falls.

“Travelling was difficult and children were also having difficulties going to school. People had literally been isolated and struggling to access health, services, shops and other Government programmes since Ndlovu is central for surrounding areas. The community can now have a Zupco bus which had failed to ply our route because of lack of a bridge,” said Cllr Moyo.

A transport operator who preferred to remain anonymous commended Government for fixing the bridge.

“Sometimes drivers would risk to cross because it was hard to drop people on the other side of the river knowing they still had a long journey. We thank Government but we had wished to have it raised a bit higher so that water passes below the bridge to avoid flooding,” he said.

The river was named Malayitha after a villager was swept away while crossing more than a decade ago.

In December 2020, a 10-year-old boy also drowned at the bridge while swimming with friends.

Minister Moyo said Government will continue to ensure that communities have access to services.

“Villagers were concerned about the state of the bridge especially during the rainy season. Trucks, buses and other vehicles were no longer using the road and we engaged so that the bridge is fixed through ERRP 2. Now the villagers are happy and we have promised them Government will continue with many projects that are meant to uplift livelihoods as we soldier on towards an upper middle income society,” said Minister Moyo.

