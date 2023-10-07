  • Today Sat, 07 Oct 2023

Bridge that links Midlands to Mashonaland West commissioned

Online Writer

THE Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube has commissioned Gunguhwe Bridge in Mashame, Gumunyu in Gokwe North.

Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services notes that the bridge gives access to various destinations to Mashonaland West Province and other parts of the district.

