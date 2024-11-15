Bridging skills gap a crucial step for developing nations

Margrete Zhou

Developing countries have a wide range of difficulties in the ever-changing global economic environment. The skills gap is one of the biggest impediments to economic growth and sustainable development.

The discrepancy between the skills that companies require and the abilities that job seekers possess is referred to as the “skills gap”. This disparity can restrict a nation’s economic potential, impede productivity, and inhibit innovation.

Addressing this issue is crucial for national advancement for nations like Zimbabwe and its neighbours, and it goes beyond economic policy. The mismatch between job seekers’ ability and employer needs causes the skills gap, which is a major barrier to sustainable growth in developing nations like Zimbabwe. It is imperative that this issue be resolved for both economic and national advancement.

Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) are essential for preparing young people for employment and business by providing them with direct training in trades like carpentry, engineering, and agriculture. These centres support self-sufficiency, cultivate a competent workforce, and offer practical training, all of which contribute to the closing of the skills gap. The Government understands how crucial VTCs are to promoting economic growth and equipping young people for future success.

Understanding the skills gap

A complex problem, the skills gap is impacted by a number of variables, including the standard of education, the state of the economy, and technological developments. The education system in many emerging nations frequently lags the demands of the economy.

It is possible that academic knowledge and memorisation are prioritised over critical thinking and practical abilities in traditional education institutions. As a result, graduates are not sufficiently equipped to meet the needs of the labour market today.

For example, Zimbabwe has long taken pride in its education system, which has resulted in a highly literate populace. The Zimbabwean government has shifted its approach to higher education to one that is more comprehensive and immersive with the implementation of the Education 5.0 model.

The five primary pillars of industrialisation, education, research, community involvement, and innovation form the basis of this framework. This effort aims to transform universities into knowledge hubs that actively contribute to the growth of national development through innovation and industrial applications, in addition to offering academic instruction.

To help achieve this goal, the government has established a number of innovation hubs at institutions across the nation. These hubs are meant to promote creativity, entrepreneurship, and the commercialisation of academic research. They provide a platform for educators and learners to collaborate on practical ideas that tackle urgent issues and promote Zimbabwe’s socio-economic advancement.

However, the facilities and resources for education have been stressed by the recent economic difficulties. The result is a growing gap between the competencies that companies demand and the skills that students learn. This mismatch is especially noticeable in industries where quick technological advancements necessitate constant learning and adaptability, such as engineering, information technology, and healthcare.

The economic implications

There are significant economic ramifications to the skills gap. Businesses see a decline in production when they are unable to locate employees with the required abilities. Reduced growth, diminished competitiveness, and higher operating costs can result from this. In poorer nations, where certain industries like mining, agriculture, or textiles are important, the effects may be even more dire.

A sizeable section of the workforce is employed in Zimbabwe’s agriculture industry, which is a key component of the country’s economy. However, understanding innovative procedures and technologies is necessary for modern agricultural operations. Many farms are not operating as productively as they should due to a shortage of competent labourers, which reduces the sector’s capacity to support economic growth in the country.

Similar challenges confront the mining sector in South Africa, a neighbouring country. Despite the abundance of natural resources in the nation, the lack of qualified engineers and experts hamper the effectiveness and security of mining operations. This has an impact on the sector’s productivity as well as its capacity to create jobs and stimulate the economy.

Value-addition through skills development

To increase its economic worth, Zimbabwe is placing a high priority on skills development. Young people get skills that are relevant to the industry through vocational training programmes, which increases their employability. By enabling them to launch their own companies, this training promotes an entrepreneurial mindset that spurs creativity and efficiency.

Zimbabwe has experienced a rise in agricultural productivity because of adopting innovative farming methods and contemporary technologies, which further contributes to the country’s overall economic development.

In addition to meeting the demands of the labour market right away, this strategic emphasis on skills guarantees a steady flow of competent workers into a variety of industries, which eventually supports long-term economic stability.

Irrigation schemes and agricultural development

Zimbabwe has established irrigation projects, especially in areas that are prone to drought, to actively include young people in agriculture. These programmes are essential for sustaining steady agricultural output, which is necessary to guarantee food security and create job opportunities for youth.

These irrigation plans, which are led by the President, are easily included into the VTCs’ curricula. Young farmers receive training in sustainable farming methods and efficient water management, giving them the tools they need to support the growth of the agriculture industry. This strategy boosts the agriculture sector and gives the youth more power, making it a major engine of Zimbabwe’s economic expansion.

Addressing skills gaps and curriculum changes

Developing nations need to take a diversified approach to closing the skills gap, one that involves education reform, industry-academia partnerships, and lifelong learning. Any plans to close the skills gap must start with education reform. Critical thinking and practical skills need to be incorporated into curriculum updates.

Prioritising technical education and vocational training will help students acquire the skills required in a variety of industries. Zimbabwe might gain from modernising its mining and agricultural vocational training programs, for instance, to bring them into line with the most recent developments in technology.

Industry and academic cooperation are essential. Through internships and apprenticeships, these collaborations may guarantee that students receive real-world experience and that educational programmes are up to date. The government of Botswana has effectively put in place programmes where businesses fund students pursuing technical degrees, giving them access to both education and employment after graduation.

Developing nations need to put in place a comprehensive plan that includes Government efforts, industry-academia partnerships, lifelong learning, and education reform to close the skills gap. Reforming education to fit industry demands by emphasising vocational training and practical skills is crucial. For example, Zimbabwe is using the most recent technology to improve its mining and agriculture vocational programmes. Collaborations between academic institutions and businesses guarantee that curricula are relevant, as seen in Botswana, where students participate in sponsored programmes to obtain real-world experience. Additionally, lifelong learning is essential, and in Kenya, internet resources provide ongoing skills improvement.

Zimbabwe has taken significant measures to address these issues, including the introduction of practical coursework, sports, and innovation-focused activities into the primary, secondary, and vocational curricula. By encouraging technical proficiency, leadership, and teamwork, this all-encompassing strategy equips young people for a range of options. The President’s initiatives promote young involvement in irrigation and agriculture projects, developing the necessary skills for successful farming.

Village Business Units (VBUs) encourage self-reliance and entrepreneurship in rural communities by providing training and mentorship. Zimbabwe’s focus on promoting innovation through Government-led initiatives also helps entrepreneurship, technological advancement, and skills development, establishing the nation as a centre for innovation and economic expansion.

Due to the speed at which technology is developing, education does not end when a student graduates. Initiatives for lifetime learning, like ongoing professional development and on-the-job training, must be supported by both enterprises and governments. For example, in Kenya, the proliferation of online learning platforms has facilitated workers’ ability to pick up new skills and adjust to shifting workplace demands.

Governments are essential in closing the skills gap. Policies that encourage companies to spend money on staff development and training can be quite successful. It is possible to promote the wider adoption of these methods by offering tax exemptions, grants, and subsidies to businesses who offer training programmes.

The role of technology

Regarding closing the skills gap, technology can present both an obstacle and an opportunity. Adoption of contemporary technologies can make certain talents outdated, but it also opens doors for new career paths. Developing nations need to use technology to improve training and education, particularly in isolated or under-served places, e-learning platforms, virtual labs, and online certification courses can offer accessible and adaptable learning opportunities.

The development of mobile technology in Zimbabwe presents a special chance to reach a large audience with instructional information. Farmers’ productivity can be increased by using mobile learning systems to get real-time information on weather forecasts, market prices, and best practices. Healthcare professionals can take advantage of online courses to stay current on the newest developments in medicine and patient care methods.

Through the provision of digital training programs, e-learning courses, and online learning platforms, technology plays a pivotal role in mitigating skills gaps in Zimbabwe. Regardless of where they live, it makes it possible for young people to get critical skills in industries like business, engineering, IT, and agriculture. VTCs that incorporate technology guarantee practical experience with contemporary equipment, enhancing workforce flexibility and competitiveness.

Technology also makes it easier for people to collaborate and share expertise, which helps teachers provide current material. Government programmes that support technology-driven innovation and digital literacy empower people, close the skills gap, and get Zimbabweans ready for the needs of a changing labour market.

The social impact

It is socially and economically necessary to close the skills gap. A workforce with education and competence can improve living conditions, promote social mobility, and lessen poverty. People may find higher-paying employment, provide for their families, and advance their communities when they have the skills that employers demand. In Zimbabwe, the brain drain phenomenon where educated professionals leave in search of better opportunities can be lessened by addressing the skills gap. The nation can keep talent and use it for its own development by fostering an atmosphere that attracts and retains skilled personnel. A competent workforce can also draw in foreign investment, which promotes a positive feedback loop of prosperity and progress.

Zimbabwe is taking steps to close the skills gap by providing its workforce with appropriate training. By incorporating technology, entrepreneurship, and vocational training into school curricula, the government has completely redesigned the educational system and made sure that students graduate with employable skills.

Young people are trained and mentored by initiatives like the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative and the Skills for Youth Employment (SkYE) project, which equip them for careers in a variety of industries. Furthermore, collaborations with foreign organisations and the corporate sector are facilitating the development of internships, apprenticeships, and on-the-job training programmes. These initiatives support innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustained economic growth in Zimbabwe in addition to improving employability.

Regional collaboration

Reducing the skills gap requires regional co-operation to share best practices and increase efforts. Collaboration among member states can be aided by institutions such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Collaborative efforts, such as regional centres for vocational training and international exchange programmes for education, can improve the region’s overall skills base. For example, South Africa can function as a centre for educating experts from surrounding nations due to its sophisticated infrastructure and educational institutions. Additionally, by standardising credentials and certifications, this regional strategy can facilitate the cross-border hiring of qualified individuals.

Reducing the skills gap gives emerging nations like Zimbabwe a way to change their communities and economy. Zimbabwe is providing its youth with vital skills and knowledge through new initiatives, revised curricula, vocational training, and youth involvement in industries like business and agriculture.

These initiatives promote creativity, close the skills gap, and provide doors for long-term, steady economic growth. Despite being a long-term project, investing in human capital pays off in the form of a trained labour force that propels economic growth, increases social mobility, and raises living standards. For Zimbabwe and similar countries to have a more successful future, closing the skills gap is essential.