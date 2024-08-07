Briefs on Zimbabwean hopefuls in Paris

Makanakaishe Charamba Men’s 200m

Makanakaishe Charamba, a Zimbabwean sprinter, will in the 200m race semi-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. An old boy of Hillcrest and Kutama Colleges, Maka, as he is fondly known, discovered his talent on the track after initially playing rugby.

Earning a scholarship to Auburn University in the US, Maka has proven to be a standout on the track and field team, consistently clocking the fastest 200m times. His exceptional performances have made him a valuable asset to the Auburn squad.