Brigadier-Gen Rungani, ex-CIO boss Basopo declared national heroes

Joseph Madzimure

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has conferred national hero status on two decorated former freedom fighters, Retired Brigadier-General Victor Rungani and Retired Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) director Cde Walter Basopo, after considering their immense contribution to the country before and after Independence.

The two sons of the soil, who hail from Masvingo province, died on Tuesday this week.

Brig-Gen Rungani died at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Harare.

He was 76.

Cde Basopo died at Life Groenkloof Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa.

He was 66.

Dates for the burial of the two are yet to be confirmed.

Both of them played major roles in the security sector and contributed significantly during and after the liberation struggle.

Minister of State for National Security Lovemore Matuke, who is also Zanu-PF Secretary for Security, delivered the messages of national hero status to the Rungani and Basopo families.

Brig-Gen Rungani’s hero status was announced in the morning at the Rungani family home in Goromonzi while Cde Basopo’s status was announced in the afternoon.

Said Minister Matuke: “His Excellency President Mnangagwa, who is the First Secretary of the party, has conferred National Hero status on Cde Brig-Gen Rungani.

“Cde Rungani will be interred at the National Heroes Acre at a date to be announced.”

Minister Matuke said President Mnangagwa considered the role played by Brig-Gen Rungani during and after the liberation struggle.

Family spokesperson, Professor Ellen Rungani, commended President Mnangagwa and the entire party leadership for recognising her father’s contribution to the country during and after the liberation struggle.

“We really appreciate the Government and the party’s support during this difficult period. We hope to follow in the footsteps of our father,” she said.

Mourners are gathered at Number 9 Bally Vaughan Farm, Goromonzi.

Minister Matuke urged Zimbabweans to be patriotic and follow the footsteps of the decorated soldier.

Announcement of the national hero status for Cde Basopo was done at the family home in Harare.

Said Minister Matuke: “His Excellency President Mnangagwa, who is the First Secretary of the party, has conferred National Hero status on Cde Basopo.

“He will be interred at the National Heroes Acre on a date to be advised. He was the nation’s intelligence supremo.”

Minister Matuke described Cde Basopo as a true patriot and gallant son of the soil.

Meanwhile, Brig-Gen Rungani was a respected military figure whose service and leadership contributed significantly to the development and maintenance of the army’s engineering capabilities.

He once served as director of the Zimbabwe National Army’s Engineering Military Equipment Directorate.

Besides being a military commander, Brig-Gen Rungani was a successful farmer and businessman.

With a thriving farm, he was into cattle, goat, piggery, chicken rearing and horticulture production.

Brig-Gen Rungani was born on June 28, 1949 in Bikita, where he did his primary education at Mashingaidze Primary School from 1958 to 1961 for Sub A to Standard Two.

He went to Mutimwi School for Standard Three and Standard Four between 1963 and 1964.

Brig Gen Rungani also attended Zimuto Central Primary School for Standard Five and Six from 1965 to 1966.

He later went to Zimuto Secondary School for Form One and Two from 1967 to 1968, Luveve Secondary School in Bulawayo for Form Three and Four from 1969 to 1970.

He left Bulawayo for the then Salisbury in 1971 and lived in Highfield, Zororo Western Triangle Section, where he became a member of the Zimbabwe Youth Centre and started to participate in youth politics.

He was elected organising secretary for Highfield Youth during the Pearce Commission and later became the organising secretary for Salisbury District.

Brig-Gen Rungani joined the liberation struggle in Mozambique through Machaze, Chibavava and Nyadzonya in 1975 where he received military training at Mapinduzi Military Camp at Chimoio and was deployed to the Department of Transport in 1976.

After military training, he was deployed as Head of Zanla workshops.

In early 1977, he became a member of the Zanla General Staff and was appointed provincial director of transport for Manica. In June of the same year, he was appointed director of transport for Gaza province.

In October 1977, he was deployed in the Gaza province Sector Two Operation Front until mid-1978 and continued with directing provincial transport operations.

In December 1978, he was deployed in Sector Three of Gaza province as Commander Sabotage Operations of rail and roads in the Operational Zone.

Early 1979, he was deployed in the Advance Detachment of Filabusi, Gwatemba and Fort Rixon.

In July 1979, he opened the Gwanda Detachment and Matonjeni (Matobos) Detachment respectively.

During ceasefire, he went to Juliet Assembly Point (Zezani) in Matabeleland South.

Upon the formation of the Zimbabwe National Army, he went to the Zimbabwe School of Infantry in May 1980 for integration of former Zanla and Zipra cadres and became the first Zanla Commanding Officer in the ZNA Commanding 43 Infantry Battalion Gutu in Four Brigade area Masvingo.

He is survived by wife Anna and 36 children, 22 girls and 14 boys.

Some of his children are professors, doctors, engineers, soldiers, and technicians.

Cde Basopo was known by his Chimurenga name Gerry Dzasukwa.

He was born on February 23, 1959, in Gutu district, Masvingo and was the first born in a family of four.

He attended Masema Primary School from 1964 to 1970.

Cde Basopo then went to Mzingwane Secondary School in Matabeleland South from 1971 to 1974.

His early exposure to the injustices of the Rhodesian regime shaped his political consciousness.

In June 1976, he joined the liberation struggle under Zanla.

He travelled to Mozambique to join the war and after enduring a perilous journey, his first encampment was at Chibawawa transit camp, where he received political training until 1978.

He then underwent military training at Tembwe camp.

In late 1978, he was transferred to Posto Gogoi Training Camp and was selected to undergo a nine-month guerrilla military training programme at Tembwe Camp in Tete province.

The rigorous military training regime marked his rites of passage into a full-fledged and battle-front-ready Zanla guerrilla fighter.

After training, Cde Basopo was deployed to Zanla’s security department in Manica province.

He served as an assistant to the then deputy chief of Zanla’s military security and intelligence.

In 1979, he was involved in a road traffic accident on his way to Maputo, Mozambique, which claimed the life of Cde Vicmore.

He, together with other comrades had been selected to undergo medical examinations in Maputo, ahead of departure for Yugoslavia for further military training, when tragedy struck.

Cde Basopo sustained serious injuries on one of his arms, which necessitated its amputation.

Later in 1979, he returned to Zimbabwe during the ceasefire period, and was assigned to Mhondoro communal lands to spearhead the then Zanu political campaigns ahead of the 1980 general election,

After independence, Cde Basopo remained focused on defending what he had fought for together with other triumphant heroes and heroines.

This abiding consciousness largely influenced his decision to be attested into the President’s Department on November 17, 1980, under the internal branch, at the rank of trainee intelligence officer.

After completing his initial training at the School of Intelligence, he was deployed to CIO Gweru.

Between 1981 and 1982, Cde Basopo was transferred to CIO Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province, following which he was redeployed to Mbizi Station in Harare.

Again, he demonstrated high professional maturity at these two stations.

From 1983 to 1989, he served at CIO Guruve, Mashonaland Central province.

On January 1, 1984, Cde Basopo was promoted to the rank of junior intelligence officer.

The promotion was in recognition of his exceptional work.

Through his hard work and devotion to duty, he was further promoted to the rank of senior security officer on July 1, 1986 and intelligence officer on July 1, 1987.

On July 1, 1989, he was transferred from Guruve Station to CIO headquarters in Harare, on promotion to the rank of assistant senior intelligence officer.

In July 1991, Cde Basopo earned another promotion to the rank of senior intelligence officer, which saw him being appointed officer-in-charge of desk officers at CIO headquarters.

He also assumed additional responsibilities over the then Chaminuka Security Unit.

Cde Basopo earned further promotions due to his diligence.

He was also passionate about professional development, which inspired him to enrol for an Executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration with the Midlands State University (MSU).

Cumulatively, he clocked an illustrious 45 years of service in the President’s Department.

As a beneficiary of the historic Land Reform Programme, he ventured into full-time commercial farming at his Pioneer Rust Farm in Chinhoyi, where he ran a thriving enterprise that stands out as an enduring source of inspiration to other indigenous farmers.

He is survived by two wives Ketty and Nyasha, four children and several grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at Number 227, Willowcreek Road, Good Hope, Harare.